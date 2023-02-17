Join the Sandbox Mode closed beta on our Discord

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello Moonshiners!

We heard you're expecting the Sandbox Mode :-)













The Sandbox Mode is coming as a free game expansion along with some fixes in patch 1.0.7 planned for February 23rd.

We hope you're anticipating impatiently! If you are - join our Discord server and see the instructions of how to get access to the closed beta in the latest announcement.

The tests will run from Feb 17th 5:00AM PT till Feb 20th 5:00 PT. With your shared feedback, you'll help us improve the Sandbox within the next 3 days before its release.

INFO FOR STEAMERS:

If you would like to live-stream the Sandbox gameplay or publish your content, you can do so! Only please mention, that you're playing the beta version and the Sandbox will be available from February 23rd. Also, if you'd like, we can hook up your content on Moonshine Inc.'s Steam page - in that case please contact Blazej_Wojcieszuk#7111 on Discord.

Enjoy the Sandbox early!

See you there!