Version update announcement: 'The Wishing Night' is here!

Hello, I'm Little Red Riding Hood on the journey again:

The Wishing Night has finally arrived amidst the overwhelming calls from card masters.

Thanks to the encouragement and support of the card masters! The update of the PC version of "The Wishing Night" contains two new modes, thus doubling the workload of the port ,therefore the the launch of this new version has been delayed. We sincerely apologize to the long-awaited card masters! Now, the new version is finally on!

We love and cherish the "Classic Mode" as much as every player. "The Wishing Night" is a new game mode derived from the classic mode. It is gratifying to see that, through the feedback of several early tests, most players can feel the fun of playing card construction from the new game. At the same time, in the "Memory in Mirror " mode, we also launched the two new camps alchemist, believers, and toy theme levels. We hope the addition of new content can bring more challenges and inspiration for card masters.

New mode - Wishing Night



A mysterious map leads to a fantastic adventure in a cave

Some people believe that it is alive. On every lunar eclipse night, this behemoth will awaken from its slumber and take the form of people's innermost hidden longing, luring you step by step toward the abyss. Many adventurers have followed the magic map to the underground caves in search of the legend, God of Wishes, and have heard nothing since then.

The main line returns and Little Red Riding Hood embarks on another journey



After the destruction of the Forest Spirit, Little Red Riding Hood is convinced that the young carpenter has not disappeared, running around to find out the news.

A strange map arrives quietly, pointing to a mysterious cave. The scribble on it reads, '' In the deep cave lives the guardian god who can grant wishes. Just make a wish religiously and your wish will come true.''

The night of the lunar eclipse is the only time to open the entrance to the cave. Despite Little Red Riding Hood feeling strange, she still decided to go to the cave to investigate ......

The world expands. A mysterious character shows



A woman comes from a mysterious kingdom.

The young king suddenly got sick. She tried every way but nothing works out to save the young king. She could only watch her beloved king weakening day by day. The sudden arrival of a mysterious map reminds the queen that making a wish may be the only way to save the king.

On a night when the moon disappears, the queen embarks on a journey to make a wish for the king, and she seems to forget that this is her second wish journey ......

Upgraded gameplay, 265 new cards to enjoy the fun of matching



Recruit partners with different effects to organize an adventure team Use the equipment to strengthen the partner's combat power and create a variety of chain reactions Sharpen your combat skills, the decision to play cards, in turn, is crucial. Plan the gold and route. Every step in the adventure has to be carefully calculated.

New scenes, 73+ enemies waiting to be challenged



Version update - Memory in Mirror

Two new camps

Alchemist and Acolyte have now joined Memory in Mirror





The 8 camps can be matched at will, what kind of inspiration will the card masters inspire?

New toy theme level



After Black Swan recovered her memories from the Mirror Witch, she ran deeper into the Mirror World in order to find the key to leaving this world. After pushing open the next door, she seems to have come to the world of ...... toys?

The little girl who forgot her beloved toys was the superstar of toys; the Nutcracker soldier majestically guarded the next door; the wolf doll seemed to look somewhat familiar. Oh, the Royal Tinkerer seems to have revealed a secret!

Operation experience optimization

Add the "Skip" button. When all the enemies are dead, you can click the button to skip the remaining animation. Add the "View" button, and click the "magnifying glass" icon at the bottom left corner of the battle interface. You can quickly view the current star, camp and equipment of each partner party.

Classic mode optimization

Now, card masters can select the mode they want to play directly from the bookshelf interface.

2. New cards: After the last enhancement of the Werewolf, the Werewolf profession now can have 5 new cards.

3. New Blessing: Classic mode Ranger, Little Witch, and Apothecary get new blessings [Random Strain]: When cards are generated in battle, their consumption is halved.

4. Achievement View: Now when viewing the history deck, card icon, and monster story, it will automatically switch to the currently selected mode.