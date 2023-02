Expand your adventure with Venom in Redemption, the second DLC for Marvel’s Midnight Suns. Venom joins the roster to chew through evildoers and feed his insatiable hunger, bringing with him 10 unique Hero abilities. Plus, enjoy new story missions, a brand new Abbey Upgrade, and some fresh cosmetics for this brutal antihero!

Launch your epic adventure with the legendary #MidnightSuns TODAY!