Update 1.0.3.6

Attention Administrators,

The first update of 2023 is live and consists of general bug fixes, UI changes and starvation mechanic changes.

We will continue to look at all feedback and bug reports on Steam and our Discord as our focus is on items raised by our players

The patch notes for Build 1.0.3.6 are below.

Also this week, we are hosting an AMA on Reddit where Bulwark Studios will answer your IXION questions. The AMA will take place on Thursday 23rd February at 7 pm UTC, on the R/Gaming subreddit.

We have updated the way the starvation mechanic works in IXION.

The crew will continue to eat at set intervals, with meal cycles occurring every 5 cycles. If they are not provided with food at this time they will begin to starve. After missing three meals, the starving population will progressively die.

A crew member will now recover from starvation after eating a single meal. (Previously for starvation to resolve, a crew member would need to consume as many meals as they had missed).

Additionally, rather than waiting for up to 5 cycles till the next meal cycle, starving crew members have the option to eat at the start of the next cycle in which enough food is available. This behavior can be toggled on or off for a Sector from within the Mess Hall's building panel.

Technologies related to the critical path of the game will now only require time to research, with no associated science point cost.

Resource Transfer: implemented a simplified version of the resource transfer UI (the previous settings will still be available as a toggle option)

Cryonics Center: Simplified the building’s UI and removed the Sector limit to better convey that the Cryonics Center’s options only determine the destination of awakened crew, and not the type of crew to be woken

Fixed an issue where some planets had a graphical issue

Fixed solar panel construction placeholders displaying extremely brightly

Fixed an issue where game could stutter or crash when deleting roads

Fixed an issue where saving during Edden dialogue in Chapter 4 disabled the Piranesi

Fixed an issue where the VOHLE jump button got stuck post jump

Fixed an issue with starvation not resolving correctly

Fixed an endless loading issue with save games

Fixed an issue where certain trust negatives could get stuck and loop endlessly (leading to 0% trust and game over)

Fixed an issue where opening events in Chapter 4 resulted in a dimmed screen and no way to resolve the event

Fixed the 'Delivery!' ‘Drill Dozer’ & 'What they hide from us' achievements not triggering correctly

Farms are now required to be built next to each other (and gaps cannot be created by farm deletion)

Fixed an issue where multiple science ships / crews could be lost if at same event location

Sector 6 can now be correctly opened from Sector 1

Fixed a power issue with the Hull Temple where it could become possible not to be able to turn it on under certain conditions

Fixed an issue with Solar Panel repair getting stuck if multiple panels were damaged during space weather

Fixed an issue with accident warnings and accompanying Edden lines not triggering correctly

Fixed an issue where blackouts did not trigger correctly during waste purging in the Nuclear Power Plant

Fixed an issue where the Exo-fighting Dome’s stability bonus did not trigger correctly

Fixed an issue where the Legislative Strengthening Center’s stability bonus did not trigger correctly

Fixed an issue where the Exo-fighting Dome’s associated events did not appear correctly

Three Factor authentication upgrade for Nuclear Power Plants will now function correctly

Fixed an issue where if the Docking Bay’s storage was full, colonists would be lost if transferred to the building for a colonization event

Cargo ships now correctly respond to priority gather

Fixed an issue where working conditions would be delayed in updating following population transfer

Fixed an issue where the ‘Sarcophagus To Eternity’ event would trigger incorrectly

Fixed an issue where farms could continue to produce food when unpowered

VOHLE jump hull damage now triggers correctly post VOHLE jump rather than at charge initiation

The Health Center’s bonuses should now only apply when full constructed (rather than as soon as the construction site is placed down)

Fixed an issue where the Health Center wasn’t being detected in Sectors connected by Train

Fixed an issue where mass producing ships in multiple docking bays could lead to game breaking bugs

The tier 2 food stability bonus now applies correctly

Fixed an issue where if the Steel Mill was marked for dismantling, and then the dismantling canceled, iron would be caught in an endless loop of being taken and removed from the building

When opening a new Sector, crew transfer will not take place until the Sector’s Gateway has a connecting road