More timing point features for mapping! - Feb 18

Share · View all patches · Build 10575668 · Last edited 17 February 2023 – 13:09:20 UTC by Wendy

Dynamic input calibration has been added through the timing points panel! You can also control global hit sound volume through timing points, which will change the hit sound volume for all notes after the timing point.

To access the timing points panel, enable gimmick options and press F6

With the timing points menu open, if you select a note (right-click on it) then press F3, you can add a timing point and change properties from there.

Join our Discord server for more information!

⦁ See-saw mod max score bonus has been decreased from 20,000 to 15,000