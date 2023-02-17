Inherited Traits Update

Hello all!
I have added a new feature to 13 species within the game: Inherited Traits!
To acquire an inherited trait, you must reach 1.0 Growth.
The current list of Creatures with inherited traits are:
Cambropachycopid
Abyssal Cambropachycopid
Daguinaspis
Choubertella
Pelmanaspis
Eofallotaspis
Profallotaspis
Wollynaspis
Haikouichthys
Reef Haikouichthys
Flying Angel
Omnidens amplus
Parvibellus
Inherited traits apply buffs and (on occasion) debuffs to your characters upon reaching adult size.
This feature should make the experience of growing a creature more interesting.
Furthermore, I have added 5 new species of Isoxys to the game:
Longshell Isoxys
Spearhead Isoxys
Sapphire Isoxys
Tiger Isoxys
Trident Isoxys
Have fun everyone!
