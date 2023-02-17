Inherited Traits Update

Share · View all patches · Build 10575626 · Last edited 17 February 2023 – 13:09:27 UTC by Wendy

Hello all!

I have added a new feature to 13 species within the game: Inherited Traits!

To acquire an inherited trait, you must reach 1.0 Growth.

The current list of Creatures with inherited traits are:

Cambropachycopid

Abyssal Cambropachycopid

Daguinaspis

Choubertella

Pelmanaspis

Eofallotaspis

Profallotaspis

Wollynaspis

Haikouichthys

Reef Haikouichthys

Flying Angel

Omnidens amplus

Parvibellus

Inherited traits apply buffs and (on occasion) debuffs to your characters upon reaching adult size.

This feature should make the experience of growing a creature more interesting.

Furthermore, I have added 5 new species of Isoxys to the game:

Longshell Isoxys

Spearhead Isoxys

Sapphire Isoxys

Tiger Isoxys

Trident Isoxys

Have fun everyone!