 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Cambrian Dawn update for 17 February 2023

Inherited Traits Update

Share · View all patches · Build 10575626 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello all!

I have added a new feature to 13 species within the game: Inherited Traits!
To acquire an inherited trait, you must reach 1.0 Growth.
The current list of Creatures with inherited traits are:
Cambropachycopid
Abyssal Cambropachycopid
Daguinaspis
Choubertella
Pelmanaspis
Eofallotaspis
Profallotaspis
Wollynaspis
Haikouichthys
Reef Haikouichthys
Flying Angel
Omnidens amplus
Parvibellus

Inherited traits apply buffs and (on occasion) debuffs to your characters upon reaching adult size.
This feature should make the experience of growing a creature more interesting.

Furthermore, I have added 5 new species of Isoxys to the game:
Longshell Isoxys
Spearhead Isoxys
Sapphire Isoxys
Tiger Isoxys
Trident Isoxys

Have fun everyone!

Changed files in this update

Depot 2211501
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link