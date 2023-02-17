Early Access Update #15 - Balancing update

Hi! Today we're delivering a small hotfix addressing a few issues introduced in yesterday's update, as well as a number of balancing changes.

The goal behind these balancing changes is mostly to keep a similar power level between different characters, trinkets and weapons so they all remain interesting choices. We feel the overall difficulty of the game is fine (the overall mission completion rate is around 70-75%).

Some equipment or characters (such as, let's say, Selina :) ) were just too powerful and will be toned down a notch. We're also improving some of the items that had a bad winrate (for example the Elixir of Life didn't contribute to wins as much as we'd want to), and also improving or shifting power a little to the ones that were decent, but unpopular (for example Medicinal Herbs).

In any case, they're not huge changes and just small adjustments.

Improvements:

Enhancements should no longer repeat on the same level up.

Gameplay changes: