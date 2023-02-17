Hotfix Update 1.0.2.9780

Hello Seedlings!

Thanks to all of you for your support, whether by sending in bugs, for leaving a review letting us know what you think, for hanging out in the community, or even simply playing the game.

If you are getting any issues, please send them in for us to look at (via discord or mailing bugs@kynseed.com).

Here is today's changelog:

Cʜᴀɴɢᴇʟᴏɢ

🔶 Invert mousewheel and pad radial options

🔶 Add highest/lowest star ingredients buttons for cooking

🔶 Adjust price that animal buyers will pay for dogs to match existing good store dogs for sale

🔶 Dig spots only respawn on entering a level on a new day

🔶 Adjust apothecary balance to not give rep on a failed cure

🔶 Adjusted spawn rate during good store help task

🔶 Age up can be fast forwarded if more than 5 years are ticking up

🔶 Some tweaks to hair colors and how they appear on the kid faces

🔶 Limited Dandy Leon's appearance to market/goddess days

🔶 Switched cooking skill requirements round for a couple of skills

🔶 Slight adjustment to shop unlock rank requirements for when and which customers appear from other areas

❌ Fix where good store workers wouldn't work outside the level

❌ Fix for Copperpot blacksmith worker standing too far back

❌ Adjusted cooking spots for Willowdown Farm

❌ Fix for case where certain shop workers could turn up as shoppers

❌ Fix for flower bloom to show in the correct levels for the duration of the event

❌ Fix for wedding/Pott popup appearing before line said

❌ Fix where fruit farming order could get stuck on returning to the level

❌ Shop mails using brass coin

❌ Fix for talking to NPCs through house walls

❌ Fix for a few levels where you could walk out of bounds

❌ Fix for Woemarsh apothecary specialisation showing a merged appearance

❌ Fix where after crafting a recipe you could walk through the counter

❌ Babies only give gifts at friendship levels once you gift them as a kid

❌ Fix case where throwing minigame could let you go into negative numbers

❌ Fixed insects not showing if the last seen inventory screen was collections

❌ Fix for squirrels appearing on water

❌ Fix for owl flying behind scenery during combat

❌ Fix for enemy health bar sometimes disappearing at low health

❌ Fix for item duplication bug with fishing rod

❌ Fix for birthdays for dead characters showing on the calendar

❌ Fix for cursor being in the wrong place for feeding pets

❌ Fix extra stamina points appearing when the counter goes critical

❌ Fixed the chance of getting stuck infinite stun during some combat situations

❌ Fix where npc could double up going to the tavern

❌ Fix characters showing for work when trapped in combat areas

❌ Fix where door auto opens while riding a pig

❌ Fix kynseed tree flowers growing into the water

❌ Fix for fish getting stuck to the lure by quickly casting

❌ Fix Apply Repel favour not working when gifting an item with that trait

❌ Fix for Fairweather acting if he can still sell you things if the 3 items for the year have already been claimed

❌ Fix grandmaster bar appearing if you loaded a save with it and then loaded an earlier save without it

🔷Additionᅠᅠ🔶Improvementᅠᅠ❌Fix