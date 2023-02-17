 Skip to content

District Steel update for 17 February 2023

Patch v0.1.1

  • Fixed enemy colors in Map Mode.
  • Fixed a bug where it would incorrectly exit Map Mode and you’d still have the green wireframe vision applied.
  • Added more haptic feedback to punching enemies and smashing objects.
  • Fixed a bug where sometimes levels would not unlock in the Main Menu mission selection.
  • Added a passcode to the game to unlock all missions, see the FAQ on the forum.

