Patch v0.1.1
- Fixed enemy colors in Map Mode.
- Fixed a bug where it would incorrectly exit Map Mode and you’d still have the green wireframe vision applied.
- Added more haptic feedback to punching enemies and smashing objects.
- Fixed a bug where sometimes levels would not unlock in the Main Menu mission selection.
- Added a passcode to the game to unlock all missions, see the FAQ on the forum.
(If you have issues with a new patch, you can always go back to an older one in Properties > Betas)
Changed files in this update