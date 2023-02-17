Patch v0.1.1

Fixed enemy colors in Map Mode.

Fixed a bug where it would incorrectly exit Map Mode and you’d still have the green wireframe vision applied.

Added more haptic feedback to punching enemies and smashing objects.

Fixed a bug where sometimes levels would not unlock in the Main Menu mission selection.

Added a passcode to the game to unlock all missions, see the FAQ on the forum.

(If you have issues with a new patch, you can always go back to an older one in Properties > Betas)