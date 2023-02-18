Beta 2 OUT NOW!

Vibrant Venture Beta 2.0 is now out!

The main attraction is the brand-new World 3 bonus level that takes you on a minecart journey through the valleys and depths of Lonely Lunaria!



This level can be found in the new part of the World 3 Map.

The Pet Maker has also received a facelift and now looks consistent with the rest of the game user interfaces and Level Builder menus.

Furthermore, you can now equip more than one upgrade at a time!

Inside the shop in the World Map, you can purchase an additional upgrade slot, allowing you to combine upgrades. Through experimentation, you can find optimal combinations to help you on your journey. Of course, you could also equip two conflicting upgrades if you want to handicap yourself for some reason!

This update also includes a new secret level in World 2, which can be found in the World 2 Map. Now there's a secret level in both World 1 and World 2!

In regards to the future of the game, the next update is going to focus primarily on polishing and updating the game, as we are getting closer to the full release! We're already working on Beta 3.0 and will be publishing a few videos on our YouTube channel over the next few weeks showcasing some of the new features coming in Beta 3.0.

Check out the changelog below for all the details.

Changelog

Added a new level: 3-Bonus

Added a new level: 2-S

Added the third part of the World 3 Map

Added a new area at the end of 3-4

Added new sound effects when slowing down time

Added Orange Bushes and Yellow Bushes to the Level Builder

Added the ability to equip multiple upgrades

Updated the World 2 Map

Updated the World Map Level Stats UI

Updated the Pet Maker's theme

Updated the Intro Cutscene

Updated the Shop

Updated the coin arrow sign sprite

Updated bonus level tutorial UI

Updated the control layout selector menu

Updated the save/load system - should now be much safer with little risk of file corruption

Updated 1-2 to include a tutorial sign reminding the player to open the character wheel to slow down time

Fixed bugs

Enjoy!