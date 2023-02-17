Real Time Placeable Lighting!

Share · View all patches · Build 10575501 · Last edited 17 February 2023 – 21:09:26 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hey everyone RIch here hope you're well. Today im happy to announce another super heavily requested feature is coming to the player update on top of everything else! That is placeable real time lights!

I've made another video showing how i've made the lighting and whats coming. I'll drop that below.

This will be bringing our update to a close ( apart from some final UI improvements ). A massive thank you to all our playtesters its been a great help to us!

The player update we feel will be a massive game improvement for new and returning Junkpunks alike!

I'll drop the video below so you can all check it out!

For all of you that want a quick video round up heres the following;

We've added 4 placeable lights scrap and NWR versions

I've made these lights using a distance field rendering method that allows us both cheap and real time lighting which will still provide decent shadowing.

You can place as many lights as you want.

We might time the lights to turn on at night and turn off in the day.

Thank you all for your continued support!

Best

RIch