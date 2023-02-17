-
Added 3 new items:
Stun Gun : When using equipment, chain lightning is thrown, each time causing 100% (each increase 50% damage) base damage, can bounce 3 times (each increase 1 bounce limit 15 Second-rate).
Mechanical Core : When receiving damage, there will be a 10% (5% increase for each) chance to trigger the current equipment effect. (cooldown 10 seconds)
Auto Reactive Shield : When the shield drops to 50%, it will cause 500% damage of the current shield deducted from the maximum shield (each with 250% damage and a little range), each trigger Shield must be refilled. Shield recovery increased by 25% (each +10%).
Added custom game option: exclude items.
Item [Shield Generator] Rank Change: Green>White
Added Japanese language.
Updated narrative.
Portal Dungeon update for 17 February 2023
Portal Dungeon - Update v0.989
