Portal Dungeon update for 17 February 2023

Portal Dungeon - Update v0.989

Build 10575486 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Added 3 new items:

    Stun Gun : When using equipment, chain lightning is thrown, each time causing 100% (each increase 50% damage) base damage, can bounce 3 times (each increase 1 bounce limit 15 Second-rate).

    Mechanical Core : When receiving damage, there will be a 10% (5% increase for each) chance to trigger the current equipment effect. (cooldown 10 seconds)

    Auto Reactive Shield : When the shield drops to 50%, it will cause 500% damage of the current shield deducted from the maximum shield (each with 250% damage and a little range), each trigger Shield must be refilled. Shield recovery increased by 25% (each +10%).

  • Added custom game option: exclude items.

  • Item [Shield Generator] Rank Change: Green>White

  • Added Japanese language.

  • Updated narrative.

