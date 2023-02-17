 Skip to content

mdiapp+ SE update for 17 February 2023

mdiapp+ SE 1.21.17 Released - February 17th, 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Specify Changed

  • Maximum quality when saving JPEGs has been changed to 100%.

Failure Correction

  • Fixed a display problem with the halftone layer.
  • Fixed a bug that made it difficult to see the clipping arrows when using the dark UI.

