V.1.0.20 Update

Hi Travellers,

Today we just released V.1.0.20, in this version we have fixed some bugs and wrong settings in the tournament, and we have also made progress in debugging the crash issue. Apologize for any inconvenience caused to those who encountered these problems before.

If you still encounter similar issues in the new version, please feel free to leave a comment below and we will try to address them as soon as possible.

we will continue to identify and address the crash issues that have been reported by our community. However, some of these issues may involve adjustments to the underlying code, which may take some time to resolve. Please be assured that we are working hard to fix these issues.

Fixed the issue of game crashes for some players on the character selection screen.

Optimized the opening CG video and added it back to the game.

Further optimized the loading process to address the issue of game crashes.

Fixed the issue of incorrect team arrangements caused by the addition of certain characters in the Arena

Fixed the functional bug caused by allowing two players to participate in the Arena in DLC2

Fixed the issue of players being able to receive rewards for watching the Arena battles in DLC2

Fixed the issue of wrong translation in some newly added equipment in DLC2.

We have also noticed that some passive skills and functional skills still have issues with triggering and usage. We will address these problems in the next version, which will be released next week.

If you meet bugs in the course of play, you can leave a comment below or join our Discord channels. We will quickly look into them and try fixing them in future updates channels or fill in this bug report form for submission. We will quickly look into them and try fixing them in future updates!