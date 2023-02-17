【1.03Updated】Optimize the collision with foe! Optimized UI and fixed some Bugs!

1.Continuous optimization of collision experience.

2. The SFX of the monster being attacked(Turning into white) has been reduced.

3.Fix the problem of wrong upper limit of silver drop rate and crit rate.

4.Fix the problem of over-brightening of special effects produced by Icicle Chuck.

5.Fix the problem that the fruit of mistletoe does not return

6.Fix the problem that there is no damage detection of Airslash after Synergies.

7.Fix the problem that Divine Blessing does not take effect.

8.Fix the problem that the Chakram does not disappear after the replacement of the Rune Chakram.

9.Fix the problem that the low level skills do not take effect when the only skills such as Beefy are replaced at high level.

10.Fix the problem that the Holy Orb does not refresh stats when there is no Synergies.

11.Fix the problem that the HP is not updated synchronously when the Yang force is deducted into negative.

12.Fix the problem that the boss treasure chest covers the upgrade panel.

13.Increase the number of difficulty Ⅳ Bombermeow 30 and Toxicat 100 (late)

14.Increase the dynamic change of hitting sound effect tone.

15.Brighten the learnable talent map.

16.Fix the talent path error problem.

17.Add hints for unlocking characters

18.Fix the problem that skills upgradeable hints still appear when level 5 talent is not learned.

19.Shorten the time of monsters on the ground.

20.Tab Synergies recipe panel is not displayed outside the game.

21.Optimize the resurrection count ui display.

22.Add new skill switching ui hint