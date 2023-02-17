v0.16.0 B1

Hi everyone!

We have overhauled idle production with this release. Idle is now its own entity rather than a game mode.

When you complete Forest Normal on Easy, you first unlock Idle Production.

Idle production makes use of your highest-reaching statistics, so the ideal region is no longer chosen manually. You can also generate town xp, infinity fragments, and era hits and kills.

Era hit/kill statistics will be included in the upcoming version; they are not tracked in this one.

Simply open the idle production screen to begin production of resources.

By clicking on them, you can choose which resources you want to generate, but the more resources you produce simultaneously, the less of each resource you produce.

In one of the next updates we are also going to add idle production to offline progress.

Although we haven't decided how we'll implement it, you'll probably be able to choose whatever resources you desire once offline progress has been calculated.

We hope that this provides you with an additional means of resource gathering and will be especially useful for casual players.

Manufacture

One of the Factory's two remaining features was added to the second floor: The Manufacture

Inside the factory, you can find a new set of crafting recipes that will allow you to make boosters for your newly unlocked booster grid.

Boosters can increase the stats of your town or tower.

When placed in different slots, they multiply, but stacking them increases their base value slightly.

There are currently two boosters available to test the core functionality and see how it affects various stages throughout the game.

In addition to a loadout system, many more boosters are planned so that you can quickly switch between different sets of boosters that focus on different aspects.

New Software

We've added the software 'Wave Breach' to increase the incentive of getting to MT13 rather than rushing through all the infinity military tiers after a long period of building up acceleration.

Overall, progress should be smoother around that tier (especially considering the new way of boosting wave acceleration via the Factory).

Ideas for the future

We were considering combining normal and endless modes.

The same software constraints apply to this new mode until you complete wave 100 for the first time; after that, it functions like the current endless mode.

This would also allow you to continue playing the level after reaching wave 100 for the first time.

Right now, this is just an idea we had, and we'd like to know what you think about it.

Please let us know in the comments!

Changelog

New Stuff

added software 'Wave Breach'

added 'Manufacture' to Factory

added worker task 'Trader'

added sapling [spoiler]'Void-Rock Sapling'[/spoiler] to Factory

added tooltips to [spoiler]era section in Workshop[/spoiler]

Changes

'Infinity Horizon' no longer uncaps 'Wave Horizon' since the effect has been moved to 'Wave Breach'

the game keeps track of the highest acceleration reached

exotic skill 'Hyper Trade' grants a different multiplier based on the trading percentage amount (lower percentage yields higher multiplier)

revamped idle mode

refactored "Idle Production" UI

migrated shipments in Shipyard from 32 bit integer to 64 bit integer

updated visuals of the software details dialog in the Headquarters

increased fabricator max. queue sizes from 5 to 50

increased max. level of mass storage for fabricator

increased factory inventory space by 24 slots (2 rows)

base inventory size for Factory increases by 12 per tier instead of 9

made 'Fabricate' and 'Dissolve' labels clickable to open up the fabrication dialog

changed AI script editor to darker colors for better contrast

slightly increased price of 'Wave Floor'

statistics are being sanitized after loading a save

Fixes

fixed Trading Post sometimes logging warnings from the tweening library when trading rapidly

__

