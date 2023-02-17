Metal: Hellsinger Wins Three Awards from NAVGTR!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hellsingers!

It's happened again!

We're incredibly honored to win three awards from the National Academy of Video Game Trade Reviewers (NAVGTR), once again highlighting the music of Metal: Hellsinger. To our immense joy, the game itself has also received an award!

Here are the categories Metal: Hellsinger won in:

Outstanding Song Collection

Outstanding Original Light Mix Score, New IP

Outstanding Game, Music or Performance-Based

We once again want to thank all of you for playing the game and sharing your passion. Thank you also to Two Feathers who composed the music, to all the artists who lent us their voice, and to each developer who put everything together!

Rock on! 🤘