 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Metal: Hellsinger update for 17 February 2023

Metal: Hellsinger Wins Three Awards from NAVGTR!

Share · View all patches · Build 10574918 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hellsingers!

It's happened again!

We're incredibly honored to win three awards from the National Academy of Video Game Trade Reviewers (NAVGTR), once again highlighting the music of Metal: Hellsinger. To our immense joy, the game itself has also received an award!

Here are the categories Metal: Hellsinger won in:

  • Outstanding Song Collection
  • Outstanding Original Light Mix Score, New IP
  • Outstanding Game, Music or Performance-Based

We once again want to thank all of you for playing the game and sharing your passion. Thank you also to Two Feathers who composed the music, to all the artists who lent us their voice, and to each developer who put everything together!

Rock on! 🤘

Changed depots in testbuilds_autoupload branch

View more data in app history for build 10574918
Hammerhead Depot Depot 1061912
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link