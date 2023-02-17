Playtest updated - v 0.8.9.1
Work in progress version is here!
Bug fixes
- Fix shipyard mulfunction
Known issue
- Rider bay part is not functioning (work in progress)
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Playtest updated - v 0.8.9.1
Work in progress version is here!
Bug fixes
Known issue
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update