 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Airship: Kingdoms Adrift Playtest update for 17 February 2023

Playtest updated - v 0.8.9.1

Share · View all patches · Build 10574872 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Playtest updated - v 0.8.9.1
Work in progress version is here!

Bug fixes

  • Fix shipyard mulfunction

Known issue

  • Rider bay part is not functioning (work in progress)

Changed files in this update

Airship Academy Playtest Content Depot 1625041
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link