Friend Or Foe Patch Notes [BU17]

Hello Players!

This update is the first one based off of the roadmap that was posted a few days ago. It will introduce some new vegetables such as carrots:

And potatoes:

Along with that are a few new food recipes to keep you full, and water bottles can now be refilled so you don't have to worry about hydration while exploring.

To top it all off, is a feature that has been asked for. You can now rebind the keys for the game. I was naive launching the game, thinking that every keyboard is the same, so I want to thank you all for being kind and educating me on that. I learn something new every day and I am all here for it!

With that said, I hope you enjoy the update and below is the usual full overview of the patch:

New

Deers can now be tamed again.

Added a top border to the windowed mode.

Added a way to rebind keys.

Pressing apply or default in the settings menu, will now bring you back to the start screen.

Added interaction texts on the wooden doors in the treehouses.

Added stats to the tooltip when hovering crafting options.

Added a new item called “Empty Can”.

Added a new item called “Empty Water Bottle”.

Added a new item/recipe called “Blueberry Juice”

Added a new item/recipe called “Raspberry Juice”

Added a new item/recipe called “Meat Mix”

Added a new item/recipe called “Meat Stew”

Added a new item/recipe called “Vegetable Mix”

Added a new item/recipe called “Vegetable Stew”

Added a new item/recipe called “Grilled Corn”

Added carrots that can be found.

Added potatoes that can be found.

Consuming water bottles will now give you an empty water bottle.

Picking up items now automatically make you hold them if there is an available quickslot.

Changed the time between equipping items from 3 > 0.2 seconds.

Sticks now only fuel a campfire for 15 seconds each.

Bark now only fuels a campfire for 50 seconds each.

Fixes