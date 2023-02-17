v.90879: Hotfix

PATCHLOG:
MAPS
- Improvements in urban rendering, vision on plains, water borders, colorimetry and light processing, for maps Rift and Geisa
CODE FIXES:
- Fixed division icon now visible on unit info panel in deck creation
- Fixed vision issues and missile range
GENERIC:
- HE and splah for howitzers and bombs raised by around 15%
- Artillery rockets hit the target area at random
- Cover in buildings and in forests reduced by around 15% each
- HEAT splash damages' reduced
Changed files in this update