WARNO update for 17 February 2023

v.90879: Hotfix

Share · View all patches · Build 10574847 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

PATCHLOG:

MAPS

  • Improvements in urban rendering, vision on plains, water borders, colorimetry and light processing, for maps Rift and Geisa

CODE FIXES:

  • Fixed division icon now visible on unit info panel in deck creation
  • Fixed vision issues and missile range

GENERIC:

  • HE and splah for howitzers and bombs raised by around 15%
  • Artillery rockets hit the target area at random
  • Cover in buildings and in forests reduced by around 15% each
  • HEAT splash damages' reduced

WARNO Content Depot 1611601
