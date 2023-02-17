 Skip to content

PIGROMANCE update for 17 February 2023

Early Access 0.7.3 update notice

PIGROMANCE has been update to ver.0.7.3.

[Update List]

  • Gameplay stabilization
  • Map optimazation and improvement
  • Add gimmic and improvement
  • Fix many issues occur from last version

We will continously update our game

Thank you.

