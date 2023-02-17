 Skip to content

Beep's Escape update for 17 February 2023

Update 1.0.1

Update 1.0.1 · Build 10574659 · Last edited by Wendy

Ok, so I discovered that the Windows versions doesn't run properly on Windows 7, so this update fixes that. Unfortunately, it means I have to bundle everything in the build (like I do for the Linux and Mac versions) so it's quite a bit larger (150mb instead of 10mb!) but this is just a one-time thing. Future updates will continue to be small. :-)

