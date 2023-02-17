 Skip to content

Against the Storm update for 17 February 2023

Hotfix 0.44.2 (Infected Mole, Sahilda)

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Greetings, Viceroys!

We prepared a little hotfix to tackle some overlooked issues:

  • Fixed an issue with Cysts removed by destroying buildings not lowering Hostility (when solving the Infected Mole event).
  • Fixed a bug with incorrect consequences being applied when attacking Sahilda.
  • Fixed a bug with the Stormforged version of the Improvised Tools Cornerstone not working when bought during the Storm.
  • Fixed an issue with some buttons in the Training Expedition panel not being translated into languages other than English.
  • Fixed multiple typos (incorrectly interpreted "\n" marklings) in the Simplified Chinese version of the game.

We're as always grateful for all your reports and wish you a fantastic weekend!

May the storm be gentle on you,
Eremite Games

