Hotfix 0.44.2 (Infected Mole, Sahilda)

Greetings, Viceroys!

We prepared a little hotfix to tackle some overlooked issues:

Fixed an issue with Cysts removed by destroying buildings not lowering Hostility (when solving the Infected Mole event).

Fixed a bug with incorrect consequences being applied when attacking Sahilda.

Fixed a bug with the Stormforged version of the Improvised Tools Cornerstone not working when bought during the Storm.

Fixed an issue with some buttons in the Training Expedition panel not being translated into languages other than English.

Fixed multiple typos (incorrectly interpreted "

" marklings) in the Simplified Chinese version of the game.

We're as always grateful for all your reports and wish you a fantastic weekend!

May the storm be gentle on you,

Eremite Games