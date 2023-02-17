Hotfix 0.44.2 (Infected Mole, Sahilda)

Greetings, Viceroys!
We prepared a little hotfix to tackle some overlooked issues:
- Fixed an issue with Cysts removed by destroying buildings not lowering Hostility (when solving the Infected Mole event).
- Fixed a bug with incorrect consequences being applied when attacking Sahilda.
- Fixed a bug with the Stormforged version of the Improvised Tools Cornerstone not working when bought during the Storm.
- Fixed an issue with some buttons in the Training Expedition panel not being translated into languages other than English.
- Fixed multiple typos (incorrectly interpreted "\n" marklings) in the Simplified Chinese version of the game.
We're as always grateful for all your reports and wish you a fantastic weekend!
May the storm be gentle on you,
Eremite Games
