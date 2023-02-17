 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Cooking Live: Restaurant Game update for 17 February 2023

Farming Fever is now available!

Share · View all patches · Build 10574586 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Farming Fever combines elements of business, time management, and cooking games. Go through the story step by step and open new farms.
Harvest crops, cook food, and take care of your customers. Travel the world and get a taste of rural life!

While playing, you'll be able to visit and explore many exciting farms. Here are some of them:
Golden Farm:
Harvest fruit and berries to make sweet pastries and jam. Open an authentic village bakery!
Fish Farm:
Hone your culinary skills at the House by the Lake. Surprise your customers with exquisite seafood options!
Township:
Build a barn and raise all kinds of animals, from chickens and cows to fluffy alpacas!
Green Farm:
Grow rare flowers and make your own flowerpots. Become a gardening legend!

Show off your culinary skills and build a cozy farm for your family!

Farming Fever on Steam: https://store.steampowered.com/app/2014620/Farming_Fever_Cooking_Simulator_and_Time_Management_Game/?beta=0

Changed depots in stage_branch branch

View more data in app history for build 10574586
Depot 1990692
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link