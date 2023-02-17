Farming Fever is now available!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Farming Fever combines elements of business, time management, and cooking games. Go through the story step by step and open new farms.

Harvest crops, cook food, and take care of your customers. Travel the world and get a taste of rural life!

While playing, you'll be able to visit and explore many exciting farms. Here are some of them:

Golden Farm:

Harvest fruit and berries to make sweet pastries and jam. Open an authentic village bakery!

Fish Farm:

Hone your culinary skills at the House by the Lake. Surprise your customers with exquisite seafood options!

Township:

Build a barn and raise all kinds of animals, from chickens and cows to fluffy alpacas!

Green Farm:

Grow rare flowers and make your own flowerpots. Become a gardening legend!

Show off your culinary skills and build a cozy farm for your family!

Farming Fever on Steam: https://store.steampowered.com/app/2014620/Farming_Fever_Cooking_Simulator_and_Time_Management_Game/?beta=0