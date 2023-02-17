 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Styling Shop VR update for 17 February 2023

Added new features and content

Share · View all patches · Build 10574547 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New clothes, New level
New patterns, sprays and brushes
New functions
Adjust sound effects
Optimized refresh rate performance
Optimize user experience

Changed files in this update

Depot 2286621
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link