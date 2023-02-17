New clothes, New level
New patterns, sprays and brushes
New functions
Adjust sound effects
Optimized refresh rate performance
Optimize user experience
Styling Shop VR update for 17 February 2023
Added new features and content
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Changed files in this update