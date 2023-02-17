Steam Deck Random Crash Fix

We recently updated our project to the latest version of Unity resulting in a very obscure and completely random critical crash occurring sometime in the core of the engine. The issue doesn't seem to affect everyone but only certain very specific users.

On our side we were unable to replicate the crash except on the Steam Deck at random intervals. Thanks to MacRaven who helped to identify how we could replicate the problem.

The core of the issue seems to be from Unity with their new version. We downgraded our Unity version to a more Long term supported version until they fix the problem. We will keep an active eye on that issue.