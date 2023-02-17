Share · View all patches · Build 10574524 · Last edited 17 February 2023 – 09:46:15 UTC by Wendy

New Lootable Objects

it is recommended to start a new game

all zones have been redone, many lootable objects have been added

broken cars

bushes and garbage

dead people

camping objects

and others

fixed the sound of weather conditions did not change in the settings

fixed character getting stuck in stone on cliff

fixed the minimap on the client sometimes did not open

With this update, the city was re-generated. Your previous saves may fail to load or load with errors.