 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

STOLEN CITY update for 17 February 2023

New Lootable Objects

Share · View all patches · Build 10574524 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
New Lootable Objects

it is recommended to start a new game

  • all zones have been redone, many lootable objects have been added

  • broken cars

  • bushes and garbage

  • dead people

  • camping objects

  • and others

  • fixed the sound of weather conditions did not change in the settings
  • fixed character getting stuck in stone on cliff
  • fixed the minimap on the client sometimes did not open

With this update, the city was re-generated. Your previous saves may fail to load or load with errors.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1962571
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link