New Lootable Objects
it is recommended to start a new game
- all zones have been redone, many lootable objects have been added
- broken cars
- bushes and garbage
- dead people
- camping objects
- and others
- fixed the sound of weather conditions did not change in the settings
- fixed character getting stuck in stone on cliff
- fixed the minimap on the client sometimes did not open
With this update, the city was re-generated. Your previous saves may fail to load or load with errors.
Changed files in this update