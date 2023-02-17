Hand2Hand Pre-alpha 0.1.0.1 patch

Greetings bored mortals, I bring to you a small patch, first of a very long series.
We start off with some small tweaks and improvements.
QoL
Debug mode
☼ New menu setting
☼ By default disabled
☼ If enabled, gives access to the special commands (D, B, V, etc) which could interfere with the basic game
☼ When disabled, will revert slowmode and debug display
New 1650x1080 resolution
Suggested by a tester, if you have some, you can suggest them too !
Behind the scenes
(Almost) All data for hands, their animations, frames and sounds are now moved from the executable to a JSON file. It has impact on the current game but I'm preparing H2H for later upgrades & features
Known issues
► A menu click sound have a chance to not play
► In rare cases, returning to the game menu could crash the game when unloading some classes
Changed files in this update