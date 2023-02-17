 Skip to content

Hand2Hand project update for 17 February 2023

Hand2Hand Pre-alpha 0.1.0.1 patch

Hand2Hand Pre-alpha 0.1.0.1 patch



Greetings bored mortals, I bring to you a small patch, first of a very long series.
We start off with some small tweaks and improvements.

QoL

Debug mode

☼ New menu setting
☼ By default disabled
☼ If enabled, gives access to the special commands (D, B, V, etc) which could interfere with the basic game
☼ When disabled, will revert slowmode and debug display

New 1650x1080 resolution

Suggested by a tester, if you have some, you can suggest them too !

Behind the scenes

(Almost) All data for hands, their animations, frames and sounds are now moved from the executable to a JSON file. It has impact on the current game but I'm preparing H2H for later upgrades & features

Known issues

► A menu click sound have a chance to not play
► In rare cases, returning to the game menu could crash the game when unloading some classes

Changed files in this update

