maimai DX Collab Update

- Collab music pack [maimai DX Limited-time Suite] will be available from Feb 1, 2023 - Jan 31, 2026! It features 6 new songs. Unlock it to obtain 1 new title screen and 1 collab illustration~
- The new song [Flower, snow and Drum'n'bass. - kanone feat. Sennzai] is added with the hidden sheet. Long press the cover to unlock it. Anyone interested in giving it a shot | ω・´)
- Log in during Feb 24 - Mar 5 to claim a Valentine's Day-themed illustration, or by collecting chips later. Weibo's 100,000 Followers congratulatory illustration has also been added to leveling-up bonus!
