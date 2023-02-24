 Skip to content

Muse Dash update for 24 February 2023

maimai DX Collab Update

Build 10574467

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  1. Collab music pack [maimai DX Limited-time Suite] will be available from Feb 1, 2023 - Jan 31, 2026! It features 6 new songs. Unlock it to obtain 1 new title screen and 1 collab illustration~
  2. The new song [Flower, snow and Drum'n'bass. - kanone feat. Sennzai] is added with the hidden sheet. Long press the cover to unlock it. Anyone interested in giving it a shot | ω・´)
  3. Log in during Feb 24 - Mar 5 to claim a Valentine's Day-themed illustration, or by collecting chips later. Weibo's 100,000 Followers congratulatory illustration has also been added to leveling-up bonus!

