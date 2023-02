Share · View all patches · Build 10574446 · Last edited 17 February 2023 – 09:32:03 UTC by Wendy

In “Polar lights” update we have added new maps to the clan battles rotation:

Bridge;

Fortress;

East quarter;

Naukograd;

Peaceful atom;

Marble quarry;

Nameless tower.

Also we have removed the “Factory” map from the clan battles rotation.

