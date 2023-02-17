 Skip to content

O2Jam update for 17 February 2023

O2Jam Online Update Announcement

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Dear Players.

Today's updates are as follows：

  1. Adding 10 7-key songs to the free song library.
  • Like This7key)
  • Vivaldi In Hiphop(7key)
  • Blade (7key)
  • Don't Say Anything(7key)
  • Transection(7key)
  • Turn It Upside Down (7key)
  • Aiming High (7key)
  • Bounce With me (7key)
  • Ecstasy (7key)
  • Guardian Angel(7key)

  1. UI optimization: Lobby, song preview, leaderboard, menu, and buttons. Text effect in the dialog box.

  2. Fix the issue that BGM cannot be played in a loop in some cases.

We will continue to optimize the game and update 7-key songs, Thank you for your support of O2Jam, and wish you a happy playing.

O2Jam Online Operation Team

