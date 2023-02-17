O2Jam Online Update Announcement

Share · View all patches · Build 10574425 · Last edited 17 February 2023 – 11:06:40 UTC by Wendy

Dear Players.

Today's updates are as follows：

Adding 10 7-key songs to the free song library.

Like This7key)

Vivaldi In Hiphop(7key)

Blade (7key)

Don't Say Anything(7key)

Transection(7key)

Turn It Upside Down (7key)

Aiming High (7key)

Bounce With me (7key)

Ecstasy (7key)

Guardian Angel(7key)

UI optimization: Lobby, song preview, leaderboard, menu, and buttons. Text effect in the dialog box. Fix the issue that BGM cannot be played in a loop in some cases.

We will continue to optimize the game and update 7-key songs, Thank you for your support of O2Jam, and wish you a happy playing.

O2Jam Online Operation Team