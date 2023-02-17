O2Jam Online Update Announcement

Dear Players.
Today's updates are as follows：
- Adding 10 7-key songs to the free song library.
- Like This7key)
- Vivaldi In Hiphop(7key)
- Blade (7key)
- Don't Say Anything(7key)
- Transection(7key)
- Turn It Upside Down (7key)
- Aiming High (7key)
- Bounce With me (7key)
- Ecstasy (7key)
- Guardian Angel(7key)
-
UI optimization: Lobby, song preview, leaderboard, menu, and buttons. Text effect in the dialog box.
-
Fix the issue that BGM cannot be played in a loop in some cases.
We will continue to optimize the game and update 7-key songs, Thank you for your support of O2Jam, and wish you a happy playing.
O2Jam Online Operation Team
Changed files in this update