[Beta] Update & Bug fixes - 02/17/2023

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello Exorcists!

This is a patchnote for the "Multi-Entity" update currently in beta on the "public-test" branch. Reminder, if you want to try the new beta features, just go to your Steam library, right click on Ghost Exorcism INC, then Properties, go to the beta tab and choose "public-test" in the drop-down menu to activate the beta.

We've added an "I'm Stuck" (unstuck) button (in the tablet, Bug Report app). We've added this so that we can continue to investigate how we can improve player physics, while preventing players from finding themselves permanently stuck in a contract. By default, the first use of the Unstuck button requires a 5 second wait, but further use of the button will require the player to wait 30 more seconds for each additional use. We've added this time limitation to prevent players from abusing this mechanic.

We've adjusted the reward for collecting cursed items on Hard contracts, as well as Multi-Entity contracts. The reward per cursed object on both game modes will be slightly nerfed (both xp and $$).

We have finally corrected the bug which would make the Neutrino-Gun, Modified Shotgun (and other items) not work for some players. This was related to an "item dragging" bug.

We have finally found and fixed the reason for the "blinking" or "flashing light" bug. This was related to an error in post-processing.

The Environment Scanner will no longer detect evidence of exorcised entities.

(Circus) We have corrected 2 cockroach spawns. They should be much easier to shoot with the Neutrino-Gun now.

(Bamboo Temple) We've correct a very small invisible wall that could cause players to become stuck, on the main pathway, near the bell.

Czech Updated (thanks TheCoolestDuck)

You are welcome to help us translate the game by visiting our Google Sheets link, and following the instructions: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1XhVjDVFWeQUeMsVzdduRHk55qq9vRneKlBo0PAuf5oo/edit#gid=0

Don't forget your Crucifixes and Statues of Mary.