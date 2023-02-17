 Skip to content

FastRogue update for 17 February 2023

1.1.1 Update!

Build 10574293

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Dear players, thank you for your interest in this game!
The new update 1.1.1 applied.

Adjusted volume. Larger than 1.1.0.
Fixed: when used fire elixir to adventurer, fired to empty place if the lower enemy was defeated.
Fixed: some translation was missing.
Fixed: if multiple Dragon Craw was held, too many ATK was raised.
Improved some UI graphics.

And, on 1.1.0, the gamepad is available and several updates were applied.
Please check the URL.
https://steamcommunity.com/games/2118550/announcements/detail/3665401287804797083

Regards,
TamTamGames

