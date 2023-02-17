 Skip to content

Horde Hunters update for 17 February 2023

v. 0.2.7

Build 10574277

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Day 1 fixes!

General

  • New setting: Clouds and fog (default: On)
  • Apple Picker powerup renamed to Fruit Picker. It now applies to berries as well
  • Small performance improvements

Bugfixes

  • Bosses can spawn outside of the border in Road map
  • Issues with boss generation (crash potential) especially in Forest map. Maybe fixed?!
  • Projectile explosions were not affected by the reduced transparency setting
  • The "win with no power-ups" achievements were awarded despite having power-ups :/
  • Benjamin item did not shrink Merle's and Jarvis' ability

