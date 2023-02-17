Day 1 fixes!
General
- New setting: Clouds and fog (default: On)
- Apple Picker powerup renamed to Fruit Picker. It now applies to berries as well
- Small performance improvements
Bugfixes
- Bosses can spawn outside of the border in Road map
- Issues with boss generation (crash potential) especially in Forest map. Maybe fixed?!
- Projectile explosions were not affected by the reduced transparency setting
- The "win with no power-ups" achievements were awarded despite having power-ups :/
- Benjamin item did not shrink Merle's and Jarvis' ability
Changed files in this update