Choose your difficulty - update

For this patch I have added the selector for those who wish to experiment with a different difficulty level. Normal is what you'd have been playing before, with the changes being simple like take less/more damage or more complicated like less/more saw blades in the metal stage.

If you have already started a game, you can still change your difficulty settings at any time by just returning to the main menu.

There was also a small issue where some potions in the ice stage would magically transform a different effect when loading another stage. This is now resolved and will automatically be corrected when you start playing with this update. There is no need to recollect any potions.

There is now a new music track added to the ice stage.

1676622337

Added background panel to first load scene

Text elements can now use any palette

Added difficulty selector to title screen

Added music to ice stage

Fixed loading some of the wrong type of potions from save data

Fixed title screen class naming from "first load" to "title screen"

Adjusted title screen background layer ordering

Timer text in time stage now uses player colour palette

Fixed sprite palette 0 on title screen actually using sprite palette 1