Chosun Zombie Defense update for 17 February 2023

Release 0.4.2 Patch Notes

17 February 2023

CHANGELOG :

Enhancements
  • Weapon refactoring
  • Modify VIVE Controller teleport tutton
  • Modify WMR & VIVE Controller pivot
  • Add bag inventory guide hologram
  • Add an quest book guide hologram
  • Baengnokdam stage rating down significantly
Bug Fixes
  • Modifying the female zombie shader
  • Fix the issue of animation changes during a zombie attack
  • Fix the issue of damage in the Seungja Hand Cannon ultimate ice stun state.
  • Fix Seungja Hand Cannon ultimate shader problem

