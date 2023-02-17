Release 0.4.2 Patch Notes

CHANGELOG :
Enhancements
- Weapon refactoring
- Modify VIVE Controller teleport tutton
- Modify WMR & VIVE Controller pivot
- Add bag inventory guide hologram
- Add an quest book guide hologram
- Baengnokdam stage rating down significantly
Bug Fixes
- Modifying the female zombie shader
- Fix the issue of animation changes during a zombie attack
- Fix the issue of damage in the Seungja Hand Cannon ultimate ice stun state.
- Fix Seungja Hand Cannon ultimate shader problem
