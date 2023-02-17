 Skip to content

Paint Warfare update for 17 February 2023

Bug fix & Implementing your suggestions (1.11.3)

Yo! I'm still working on marketing this week, but I've put together a small regular patch to fix some bugs.

Bug fix

  • Fixed a bug that caused disconnection issues when leaving a map
  • Fixed other connection issues
  • Fixed a bug that caused the cape to remain visible while using the invisibility ability

Polish

  • Respawn cam is now synced to your position when you died
  • Improvements to the profile menu

Balance

  • Increased ability price (100 —> 150)
  • Enemy players now have an outline, changed the colours to make them more visible
  • Decreased the probability of floor is lava and beach balls game modes

