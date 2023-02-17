Bug fix & Implementing your suggestions (1.11.3)

Yo! I'm still working on marketing this week, but I've put together a small regular patch to fix some bugs.
Bug fix
- Fixed a bug that caused disconnection issues when leaving a map
- Fixed other connection issues
- Fixed a bug that caused the cape to remain visible while using the invisibility ability
Polish
- Respawn cam is now synced to your position when you died
- Improvements to the profile menu
Balance
- Increased ability price (100 —> 150)
- Enemy players now have an outline, changed the colours to make them more visible
- Decreased the probability of floor is lava and beach balls game modes
Changed files in this update