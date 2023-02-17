 Skip to content

Pixel Piracy update for 17 February 2023

1.2.15 Patchnotes

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey!

The new Update is Up!

  • Created Groundwork for new Ship Encounter types. -> Added New Ship Encounter Type: Neutral. These Encounters can be avoided 100%; the first is Fishermen and Sea.
  • Added New Town Shop: Witch Hut. Witch Sells Green Crystals that make your Pirates glow a little bit; the Witch Hut will be later used to buy some Witch Magic Items.
  • You can launch Shrimp Legacy DLC within the DLC Page if you have it if, for some reason, Steam does not show the DLC prompt.

Next Week I want to start implementing the first batch of monsters and look into some performance improvements.

Have a good weekend, everybody.

Roadmap Revision 1

Check the Roadmap for the game that I have.

