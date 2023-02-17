1.2.15 Patchnotes

Hey!
The new Update is Up!
- Created Groundwork for new Ship Encounter types. -> Added New Ship Encounter Type: Neutral. These Encounters can be avoided 100%; the first is Fishermen and Sea.
- Added New Town Shop: Witch Hut. Witch Sells Green Crystals that make your Pirates glow a little bit; the Witch Hut will be later used to buy some Witch Magic Items.
- You can launch Shrimp Legacy DLC within the DLC Page if you have it if, for some reason, Steam does not show the DLC prompt.
Next Week I want to start implementing the first batch of monsters and look into some performance improvements.
Have a good weekend, everybody.
Roadmap Revision 1
Check the Roadmap for the game that I have.
Changed files in this update