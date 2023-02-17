1.2.15 Patchnotes

Share · View all patches · Build 10574104 · Last edited 17 February 2023 – 09:09:03 UTC by Wendy

Hey!

The new Update is Up!

Created Groundwork for new Ship Encounter types. -> Added New Ship Encounter Type: Neutral. These Encounters can be avoided 100%; the first is Fishermen and Sea.

Added New Town Shop: Witch Hut. Witch Sells Green Crystals that make your Pirates glow a little bit; the Witch Hut will be later used to buy some Witch Magic Items.

You can launch Shrimp Legacy DLC within the DLC Page if you have it if, for some reason, Steam does not show the DLC prompt.

Next Week I want to start implementing the first batch of monsters and look into some performance improvements.

Have a good weekend, everybody.

Roadmap Revision 1

Check the Roadmap for the game that I have.