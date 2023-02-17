 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Tabletop Creator update for 17 February 2023

New Update (2023.2.2a)

Share · View all patches · Build 10574056 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
🔧 Improvements
  • Render RTL languages (Arabic, Hebrew, Persian/Farsi, etc) in text panels with correct ligatures and character order.

Make sure you:

  1. Have selected a font that supports those arabic (or other RTL language) characters
  2. Enable RTL in the text panel (it will correct automatically the text ligatures and character order)
  3. Set text alignment to right (this is optional but I think is needed to feel the reading right)

📌 Read the official manual / documentation 📘 to learn how to use Tabletop Creator
📌 If you have feedback or want to report an issue, please join to our Discord server 💬

https://store.steampowered.com/app/861590/Tabletop_Creator/
https://store.steampowered.com/app/2289790/Tabletop_Creator__AI_Module/
https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/23668/Tabletop_Designers_Bundle/

Changed files in this update

Tabletop Creator Depot Depot 861592
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link