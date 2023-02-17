New Update (2023.2.2a)

🔧 Improvements
- Render RTL languages (Arabic, Hebrew, Persian/Farsi, etc) in text panels with correct ligatures and character order.
Make sure you:
- Have selected a font that supports those arabic (or other RTL language) characters
- Enable RTL in the text panel (it will correct automatically the text ligatures and character order)
- Set text alignment to right (this is optional but I think is needed to feel the reading right)
