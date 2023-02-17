New Update (2023.2.2a)

🔧 Improvements

Render RTL languages (Arabic, Hebrew, Persian/Farsi, etc) in text panels with correct ligatures and character order.

Make sure you:

Have selected a font that supports those arabic (or other RTL language) characters Enable RTL in the text panel (it will correct automatically the text ligatures and character order) Set text alignment to right (this is optional but I think is needed to feel the reading right)

