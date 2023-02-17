 Skip to content

Longvinter update for 17 February 2023

Small boat server performance hotfix

Build 10574035 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Boats stop calculating physics if no player is near them
  • A large stack of boats will be destroyed and only a few boats will be left. Boats in water are not affected

Changed files in this update

Longvinter Content Depot 1635451
Experimental depot Depot 1635452
