Star Survivor Prologue is LIVE

Welcome to the Star Survivor: Prologue — an odyssey across the space filled with unfriendly alien drones

We are happy to announce that the Star Survivor: Prologue is now available! It is 100% free, so take a peek at how the game works and share your thoughts on Starships design, weapon deckbuilding strategies, and fighting alien swarm experience in general.

Please, be aware that Prologue is a free early version that reflects only a fraction of full game content. We have taken down the Demo from the main page and expanded its content, while ensuring that players' progression was transferred here.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2060750/Star_Survivor/

Here is a short list of what the first version of the Prologue has to offer, and how it is different from the previous Demo.

Ships:

Survivor : First and last of her class, she is a well-rounded attack cruiser.

: First and last of her class, she is a well-rounded attack cruiser. Hornet : Heavily armored fleet carrier equipped with assault drones.

: Heavily armored fleet carrier equipped with assault drones. 🆕Voyager: Science vessel equipped with recharging shield that is invulnerable when boosting.

Game modes

Campaign Mode : choose missions like depleting forsaken stations, destroying asteroids, or collecting credits. Now there is a 🆕Hardcore Mode with a credit drop bonus if you are not afraid of the Permadeath

: choose missions like depleting forsaken stations, destroying asteroids, or collecting credits. Now there is a 🆕Hardcore Mode with a credit drop bonus if you are not afraid of the Permadeath Challenge Mode : prepare the deck with cards that you unlocked before taking control over the skill drop RNG.

: prepare the deck with cards that you unlocked before taking control over the skill drop RNG. 🆕Endless Mode: just enjoy the usual "survive as long as you can" formula to get the highest score

Weapons and Upgrades

Now the game has 34 combo-able weapons and 275 upgrade cards! Some of the new additions are:

🆕Plasma Cutter. Short-range beam weapon that is always firing.

🆕Tractor Beam. Collects gems in the quadrant as well as locks enemies in position. Make an appointment for asteroids with enemies

🆕Tesla Coil. Close-range ion impulse that jumps between nearby targets.

🆕Rocket Barrage. Fires a cluster of missiles at an aimed location.

If you like the Prologue, Wishlist the Main game — you won't regret it!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2060750/Star_Survivor/

There is much more content pre-developed for the Early Access release this spring, including tons of new weapons, new ships, meta progression, campaign bosses, and many more!

Thank you for your attention and support! We would love to see any feedback to make Star Survival the game you would enjoy playing.

P.S. We are faster to react to Steam comments and Discord messages❤️



Cheers~