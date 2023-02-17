New Update Available!

 Skip to content

Spectator update for 17 February 2023

Share · View all patches · Build 10573886 · Last edited by Wendy

Features:

  • Long requested feature - The hardcore mode now will unlock Normal and Hard achievements!
  • Added controller auto-detect feature for improved user experience.
  • Implemented a better controller layout to enhance gameplay.

Improvements:

  • Fixed lighting issues in the Fabric Level for a more visually appealing game environment.
  • Improved game performance for smoother and more seamless gameplay. [Code]
  • Optimized the performance of the story mode location for smoother gameplay.
  • Reduced loading times and improved frame rates to enhance the player experience.
  • Fixed minor bugs and glitches related to the story mode location.

We hope these improvements make your gaming experience more enjoyable. As always, please feel free to provide feedback and report any issues to our support team. Thank you for playing!

