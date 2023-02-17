Big Things: Part 1

As a disclaimer, there has been many, many changes to the game and it's possible you may find bugs in this latest version. That being said, another update will follow, focused mainly on graphics, character customization, and more quests. This is what you're getting with Part 1:

Saving and Quitting

Saving and quitting has not only been fixed, it's been completely reworked to be faster and reliable.

Upgraded Visuals

All characters receiving better animations, including the player, mercenaries, enemies, bosses, summons, and city-folk.

The user interface has been gutted and cleaned up - and it looks great.

Many items have been reskinned to look better. Part 2 will finish the work for all of the remaining items.

Skills look much better

The skill tree and the tree interface have both had upgrades as well.

Reworked Bosses

Enjoy facing some brand new and re-worked bosses.

Other Added Features

Quest guide

Better UI hotkeys

Melee enemies can deal elemental damage

Reworked some skills

The full update will be coming soon.