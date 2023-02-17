 Skip to content

Storms II update for 17 February 2023

Big Things: Part 1

Share · View all patches · Build 10573723 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

As a disclaimer, there has been many, many changes to the game and it's possible you may find bugs in this latest version. That being said, another update will follow, focused mainly on graphics, character customization, and more quests. This is what you're getting with Part 1:

Saving and Quitting
Saving and quitting has not only been fixed, it's been completely reworked to be faster and reliable.

Upgraded Visuals

  • All characters receiving better animations, including the player, mercenaries, enemies, bosses, summons, and city-folk.
  • The user interface has been gutted and cleaned up - and it looks great.
  • Many items have been reskinned to look better. Part 2 will finish the work for all of the remaining items.
  • Skills look much better
  • The skill tree and the tree interface have both had upgrades as well.

Reworked Bosses
Enjoy facing some brand new and re-worked bosses.

Other Added Features

  • Quest guide
  • Better UI hotkeys
  • Melee enemies can deal elemental damage
  • Reworked some skills

The full update will be coming soon.

