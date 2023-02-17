2.17 Save the Girls Day One Patch

The game has been released for two days, thank you for playing, thank you for liking our game, I have summarized the problems raised by you in the game and made modifications.

Death is still considered a failure during the time period between the counter reaching 0 and the settlement screen

Added a decimal point to the countdown in the game, which is more convenient for everyone to check. When the mouse moves too fast, the line will break

Improve the speed of judging the fastest mouse movement to ensure that everyone will not break when drawing lines normally. Players say they don’t understand the game

A novice guide is set up for everyone in the first level to help everyone play more easily. The problem of text confusion,

Modifications were made after careful screening of the issues. The speed is a bit fast when the text is automatically advanced

Changed the time interval before automatically playing a complete dialogue before entering the next dialogue from 1.5s to 3s to ensure that everyone can read the story content.

If you encounter problems during the game, please contact me as soon as possible or post it in the community, and I will see it and make changes as soon as possible.

We will continue to observe the problems in the game, give us feedback from everyone, and further improve the game to ensure everyone's playing experience.