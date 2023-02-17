 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

PropHunter update for 17 February 2023

HotFix update 0.7.0.7 is here!

Share · View all patches · Build 10573639 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

While we continue to prepare the next update, with the help of the gaming community, some problems have been found and fixed.

Corrected:

  • The trajectory of the bomb did not always appear, while it disappeared from the inventory (if you use the middle mouse button to throw the problem did not appear);
  • If you change the crouch key to another, the character still continued to crouch on the standard key (Left CTRL);
  • Incorrect display of some textures;
  • Minor flaws and visual bugs;

Thank you,
Have fun!

Changed files in this update

PropHunter Content Depot 1682051
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link