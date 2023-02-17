HotFix update 0.7.0.7 is here!

While we continue to prepare the next update, with the help of the gaming community, some problems have been found and fixed.
Corrected:
- The trajectory of the bomb did not always appear, while it disappeared from the inventory (if you use the middle mouse button to throw the problem did not appear);
- If you change the crouch key to another, the character still continued to crouch on the standard key (Left CTRL);
- Incorrect display of some textures;
- Minor flaws and visual bugs;
Thank you,
Have fun!
Changed files in this update