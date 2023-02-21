 Skip to content

ZERO Sievert update for 21 February 2023

Update 0.29 | Patch Notes

**Hunters!

As we mentioned in the developer update last week, update 0.29 brings you some major changes, predominantly the addition of difficulty settings and customisation controls. You can find the full patchnotes below.**

Major Update 0.29

*_Current savegame compatibility: compatible_**

*The existing save files will load the "Survivor" difficulty preset.

New Features

Reworked main menu
Difficulty Settings

Difficulty Preset

  • Rookie
  • Survivor*
  • Hunter

*The existing save files will load the "Survivor" difficulty preset.

Customisable Difficulty Settings

Trading

  • Sell multiplier
  • Item quantity
  • Trader's money
  • Prices for the following categories of items: Weapons, Armour, Backpacks, Ammunition, Medication.

Loot

  • Items amount in chests
  • Amount of a single item
  • Minimum weapon durability for dropped weapons
  • Maximum weapon durability for dropped weapons
  • Whether NPCs drop armour or not
  • NPC ammo amount

Progression

  • Character health
  • Minimum transportable weight
  • Hunger/thirst decay rate
  • Reputation multiplier
  • Skill experience multiplier
  • Reputation for quests
  • Roubles from quests
  • Items from quests
  • NPC service price

Enemies

  • Human enemy health values
  • Human enemy damage dealt
  • Mutant enemy health values
  • Mutant enemy damage dealt

Hardcore: Customise what items to lose upon death.

  • Lose equipment
  • Lose ammo
  • Lose medications
  • Lose consumables
  • Lose keys
  • Lose all items not included in the above categories
  • Permadeath (save file will be deleted after death)
  • Note: If a player has lost all items, Barman will offer them some starting items to help them begin again.

Gameplay Changes and Quality of Life Improvements
  • A new feature has been added which allows players to teleport to NPCs while in the bunker. Simply press 'H' to access this feature.
  • Doctor will now heal player's bleeding when healing player's HP.
  • Reward items from quests will now be given as separate items if their amount exceeds the item maximum stack.
New Settings
  • Added Field of View option for fog of war under video settings.

Bug Fixes
  • Fixed a bug where players couldn't trade when the deal balance is 0.
  • Fixed a bug where transportable weight wasn't calculated correctly in the trading menu.
  • Fixed a visual bug with rotated items in the value/weight overlay.
  • Fixed a crash during map generation.
  • Fixed a bug where radioactive rain after an emission wouldn't start if the character was indoors.
  • Fixed a bug where the pop-up notification was not always displayed on top of everything else.
  • Fixed a bug where radiation protection of an armour was still active after un-equipping it.

