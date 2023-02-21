Update 0.29 | Patch Notes

**Hunters!
As we mentioned in the developer update last week, update 0.29 brings you some major changes, predominantly the addition of difficulty settings and customisation controls. You can find the full patchnotes below.**
Major Update 0.29
*_Current savegame compatibility: compatible_**
*The existing save files will load the "Survivor" difficulty preset.
New Features
Reworked main menu
Difficulty Settings
Difficulty Preset
- Rookie
- Survivor*
- Hunter
Customisable Difficulty Settings
Trading
- Sell multiplier
- Item quantity
- Trader's money
- Prices for the following categories of items: Weapons, Armour, Backpacks, Ammunition, Medication.
Loot
- Items amount in chests
- Amount of a single item
- Minimum weapon durability for dropped weapons
- Maximum weapon durability for dropped weapons
- Whether NPCs drop armour or not
- NPC ammo amount
Progression
- Character health
- Minimum transportable weight
- Hunger/thirst decay rate
- Reputation multiplier
- Skill experience multiplier
- Reputation for quests
- Roubles from quests
- Items from quests
- NPC service price
Enemies
- Human enemy health values
- Human enemy damage dealt
- Mutant enemy health values
- Mutant enemy damage dealt
Hardcore: Customise what items to lose upon death.
- Lose equipment
- Lose ammo
- Lose medications
- Lose consumables
- Lose keys
- Lose all items not included in the above categories
- Permadeath (save file will be deleted after death)
- Note: If a player has lost all items, Barman will offer them some starting items to help them begin again.
Gameplay Changes and Quality of Life Improvements
- A new feature has been added which allows players to teleport to NPCs while in the bunker. Simply press 'H' to access this feature.
- Doctor will now heal player's bleeding when healing player's HP.
- Reward items from quests will now be given as separate items if their amount exceeds the item maximum stack.
New Settings
- Added Field of View option for fog of war under video settings.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed a bug where players couldn't trade when the deal balance is 0.
- Fixed a bug where transportable weight wasn't calculated correctly in the trading menu.
- Fixed a visual bug with rotated items in the value/weight overlay.
- Fixed a crash during map generation.
- Fixed a bug where radioactive rain after an emission wouldn't start if the character was indoors.
- Fixed a bug where the pop-up notification was not always displayed on top of everything else.
- Fixed a bug where radiation protection of an armour was still active after un-equipping it.
