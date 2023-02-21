Update 0.29 | Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 10573452 · Last edited 21 February 2023 – 16:06:28 UTC by Wendy

**Hunters!

As we mentioned in the developer update last week, update 0.29 brings you some major changes, predominantly the addition of difficulty settings and customisation controls. You can find the full patchnotes below.**

*_Current savegame compatibility: compatible_**

*The existing save files will load the "Survivor" difficulty preset.

New Features

Reworked main menu

Difficulty Settings

Difficulty Preset

Rookie

Survivor*

Hunter

Customisable Difficulty Settings

Trading

Sell multiplier

Item quantity

Trader's money

Prices for the following categories of items: Weapons, Armour, Backpacks, Ammunition, Medication.

Loot

Items amount in chests

Amount of a single item

Minimum weapon durability for dropped weapons

Maximum weapon durability for dropped weapons

Whether NPCs drop armour or not

NPC ammo amount

Progression

Character health

Minimum transportable weight

Hunger/thirst decay rate

Reputation multiplier

Skill experience multiplier

Reputation for quests

Roubles from quests

Items from quests

NPC service price

Enemies

Human enemy health values

Human enemy damage dealt

Mutant enemy health values

Mutant enemy damage dealt

Hardcore: Customise what items to lose upon death.

Lose equipment

Lose ammo

Lose medications

Lose consumables

Lose keys

Lose all items not included in the above categories

Permadeath (save file will be deleted after death)

Note: If a player has lost all items, Barman will offer them some starting items to help them begin again.

Gameplay Changes and Quality of Life Improvements

A new feature has been added which allows players to teleport to NPCs while in the bunker. Simply press 'H' to access this feature.

Doctor will now heal player's bleeding when healing player's HP.

Reward items from quests will now be given as separate items if their amount exceeds the item maximum stack.

New Settings

Added Field of View option for fog of war under video settings.

Bug Fixes

Fixed a bug where players couldn't trade when the deal balance is 0.

Fixed a bug where transportable weight wasn't calculated correctly in the trading menu.

Fixed a visual bug with rotated items in the value/weight overlay.

Fixed a crash during map generation.

Fixed a bug where radioactive rain after an emission wouldn't start if the character was indoors.

Fixed a bug where the pop-up notification was not always displayed on top of everything else.

Fixed a bug where radiation protection of an armour was still active after un-equipping it.

