This follow up update to the last patch brings many beautiful skins to all weapons in the game. These skins are not micro transactions and all are unlocked through play. All skins unlock after level 10 to max level 20, so some grinding may be needed to unlock these weapons. Grind some camos and see the new skins in game for yourself!
Hood Warfare update for 17 February 2023
Weapon Progression Update - v0.013
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update