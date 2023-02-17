 Skip to content

Hood Warfare update for 17 February 2023

Weapon Progression Update - v0.013

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This follow up update to the last patch brings many beautiful skins to all weapons in the game. These skins are not micro transactions and all are unlocked through play. All skins unlock after level 10 to max level 20, so some grinding may be needed to unlock these weapons. Grind some camos and see the new skins in game for yourself!

