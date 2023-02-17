- Fixed an issue where you could get stuck in the pillar blocks when activating the escape sequence.
- Fixed an issue where the mouse would flicker in the Main Menu while in any of the fullscreen modes.
- Fixed an issue where setting a custom language, deleting that language and booting up the game again would make it crash.
Patch Notes v1.0.212
