Pizza Tower update for 17 February 2023

Patch Notes v1.0.212

17 February 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed an issue where you could get stuck in the pillar blocks when activating the escape sequence.
  • Fixed an issue where the mouse would flicker in the Main Menu while in any of the fullscreen modes.
  • Fixed an issue where setting a custom language, deleting that language and booting up the game again would make it crash.

