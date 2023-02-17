Update List：
Fixed: [Step Cut] Talent [Proficiency] does not take effect
Fixed: [Stance] talent is not activated, the talent has already taken effect
Fixed: Problems using [Body Transfer]
Soul Wargame update for 17 February 2023
Soul Wargame Updated to v1.0.17
Update List：
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update