Soul Wargame update for 17 February 2023

Soul Wargame Updated to v1.0.17

Build 10572951

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Update List：
Fixed: [Step Cut] Talent [Proficiency] does not take effect
Fixed: [Stance] talent is not activated, the talent has already taken effect
Fixed: Problems using [Body Transfer]

