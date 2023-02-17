Revival Patch

Hello Loopers!

Hope you all had a wonderful valentines day, we are pushing out a patch to introduce a few new mechanics, including Reviving your teammates who die during a match, a quick communication system, and updated objective pacing.

Revive - How it works: When a teammate dies, a rift portal will be spawned at a random location, your surviving teammates must locate and defend this position until the revive process in complete! Dead teammates will be brought back at the current level, missing out on any chests or level gains, but back in the fight!

Quick Communication - Pressing 1-4 on KBM or DPAD on controller will announce your intentions to your teammates - Moving to objective, Holding your ground, Falling Back, or requesting heals

Objectives - Random objectives will now start at 1:05 on the timer and will not have a time limit. Upon completion of the current objective, you will get a reward and another objective will be given shortly after. We will be adding more objectives in future updates, and increase rewards based on number of concurrent objectives completed!

Patch Notes

Revive mechanic added

Objective mechanic reworked

Friendly health bars of teammates added to right side of screen

Characters will now sometimes announce their reloads

Quick communication system added to help coordinate with your team mates

other minor fixes...

What's next?